CBI to probe 'irregularities' in Kejri's bungalow renovation

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into the alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi Government in connection with the construction of the new official residence for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of “using all its powers to finish AAP”.

The CBI has registered the preliminary enquiry against unidentified public servants of the Delhi Government, the officials said. The enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR. In its letter to the PWD on Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI had demanded records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to the alteration, tender documents and bids submitted by contractors. It had sought documents related to requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, the officials said.

Reports had surfaced in April claiming that Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alteration” of Kejriwal’s government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020, and June 2022.

The BJP and the Congress had attacked AAP, citing Kejriwal’s promise to live in an ordinary house like a common man once he came to power.

The AAP alleged that the development was part of the BJP’s efforts to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people.

“This is the reason why the country’s best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind bars,” it alleged, adding that “the BJP is using all its power to finish AAP”.

