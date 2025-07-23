CBSE allows 45 students per section in special cases

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted affiliated schools to admit 45 students in a section only in exceptional cases, instead of the prescribed 40.

The move is aimed at addressing cases where accommodating additional students becomes unavoidable. However, the exemption will apply in cases of transfer of parents from one station to another, especially in the cases of the parents being employed in the defence services, central government, PSUs, private sector organisations. It also covers students in the essential repeat category, those with critical medical conditions, students shifting from hostels.

“Due to the limitation of 40 students per section, the schools face difficulty in accommodating such cases of direct admissions. Accordingly, the matter to allow schools to register up to 45 students in a section has been considered. The schools in exceptional circumstances may register students beyond the prescribed limit of 40, in a section up to a maximum limit of 45 students from Classes I to XII,” the Board said.

The CBSE clarified that the schools shall record the reasons for such admissions beyond the limit of 40 in each section on the portal at the time of registration of students for Classes IX to XII. “The same shall also be recorded in the Admission and Withdrawal Register at the time of their admissions. In case the school takes admission of students beyond the prescribed limit of 40 up to a maximum limit of 45 students in Classes I-VIII, then the school shall record the reasons in the Admission Withdrawal Register of the school,” Board said.