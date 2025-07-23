DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / CBSE allows 45 students per section in special cases

CBSE allows 45 students per section in special cases

The move aimed at addressing cases where accommodating additional students becomes unavoidable
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted affiliated schools to admit 45 students in a section only in exceptional cases, instead of the prescribed 40.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at addressing cases where accommodating additional students becomes unavoidable. However, the exemption will apply in cases of transfer of parents from one station to another, especially in the cases of the parents being employed in the defence services, central government, PSUs, private sector organisations. It also covers students in the essential repeat category, those with critical medical conditions, students shifting from hostels.

“Due to the limitation of 40 students per section, the schools face difficulty in accommodating such cases of direct admissions. Accordingly, the matter to allow schools to register up to 45 students in a section has been considered. The schools in exceptional circumstances may register students beyond the prescribed limit of 40, in a section up to a maximum limit of 45 students from Classes I to XII,” the Board said.

Advertisement

The CBSE clarified that the schools shall record the reasons for such admissions beyond the limit of 40 in each section on the portal at the time of registration of students for Classes IX to XII. “The same shall also be recorded in the Admission and Withdrawal Register at the time of their admissions. In case the school takes admission of students beyond the prescribed limit of 40 up to a maximum limit of 45 students in Classes I-VIII, then the school shall record the reasons in the Admission Withdrawal Register of the school,” Board said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts