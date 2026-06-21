CBSE announces Class 12 re-evaluation results; over 87% applications declared in Phase I

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday informed that the outcomes of applications submitted by Class 12 candidates under the post-result services for re-evaluation are being released on Digi Locker from June 21 onwards.

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Candidates whose marks have been revised as a result of the verification of issues observed or re-evaluation process may access their updated Class 12 marksheets through Digi Locker.

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“The outcomes will be released in a phased manner as and when the processing of individual applications are completed. Today, the results of around 87% of candidates who have applied for re-evaluation and/or verification of issues observed have been declared. The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” CBSE said in a statement.

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The Board had declared the results of the Class 12 Examinations 2026 on May 13 for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates. It had provided candidates with the facility to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books from May 19 to 25.

Subsequently, candidates were given an opportunity to apply for Verification of Issues observed and or re-evaluation from June 2 to 7.

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The post-result services platform functioned under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras who supported the CBSE team to safeguard the system against unauthorised and malicious access and to ensure the integrity of the entire process.

“Candidates who applied for the verification of issues observed and for whom CBSE has reported the outcome as "No-change", would be offered an opportunity, if they wish to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The schedule for the same would be released soon,” CBSE said.