CBSE cautions against misleading information regarding issuance of documents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday cautioned against “unauthorised sources”, which are circulating misleading information regarding issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document correction.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE Regional Office Delhi (East) that certain unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections. CBSE strongly condemns the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information. These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences,” CBSE said in a statement.

The Board advised students, parents, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official notifications issued by the Board through its website, regional offices, or verified communication channels.