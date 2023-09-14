CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud

New Delhi, September 14
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that it has not collaborated with any private publisher for access to its sample papers for class 10 and 12, and has advised students to not be misled by such claims.
The clarification by the board came amid reports that the CBSE has collaborated with Educart for its sample papers for board exams, which can be accessed on payment basis.
"As per NEP 2020 recommendations, the Board had initiated Competency Focused Education and Assessment in its affiliated schools and has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. These practice papers have been developed to facilitate the students in solving more application based questions of higher order thinking skills and enhance conceptual understanding of topics," the board said in an advisory.
"However it has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions," it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence
The former cop later deletes his comment on the post
Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death
Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor
Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped
Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...