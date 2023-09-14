 CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud : The Tribune India

  • India
  • CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud

CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud

CBSE has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of classes 10 and 12, which are available on its official website

CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that it has not collaborated with any private publisher for access to its sample papers for class 10 and 12, and has advised students to not be misled by such claims.

The clarification by the board came amid reports that the CBSE has collaborated with Educart for its sample papers for board exams, which can be accessed on payment basis.

"As per NEP 2020 recommendations, the Board had initiated Competency Focused Education and Assessment in its affiliated schools and has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. These practice papers have been developed to facilitate the students in solving more application based questions of higher order thinking skills and enhance conceptual understanding of topics," the board said in an advisory.

"However it has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions," it added.  

#CBSE

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

2
Punjab

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

3
India

Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for exposing corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress-led UPA rule: BJP

4
Science Technology

UFO expert presents ‘non human’ bodies with three fingered hands and feet at Mexican Congress: Report

5
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

6
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

7
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

8
Ludhiana

Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

9
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

10
India

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

The former cop later deletes his comment on the post

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...


Cities

View All

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

No stopping snatchers, two more fall prey in City Beautiful

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Body found in drain near Noida

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari