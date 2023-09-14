CBSE cautions students, parents against paid sample paper fraud

PTI

New Delhi, September 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that it has not collaborated with any private publisher for access to its sample papers for class 10 and 12, and has advised students to not be misled by such claims.

The clarification by the board came amid reports that the CBSE has collaborated with Educart for its sample papers for board exams, which can be accessed on payment basis.

"As per NEP 2020 recommendations, the Board had initiated Competency Focused Education and Assessment in its affiliated schools and has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. These practice papers have been developed to facilitate the students in solving more application based questions of higher order thinking skills and enhance conceptual understanding of topics," the board said in an advisory.

"However it has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions," it added.

