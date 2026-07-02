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Home / India / CBSE chief Prashant Sitaram appointed additional secretary in home ministry

CBSE chief Prashant Sitaram appointed additional secretary in home ministry

Sitaram, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, was appointed CBSE chairperson last month

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:34 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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CBSE chief Lokhande Prashant Sitaram was on Thursday appointed additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

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Sitaram, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, was appointed CBSE chairperson last month after the incumbent was shifted out amid the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system row.

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He was then already serving as an additional secretary in the home ministry.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, with additional charge of the post of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson until a regular incumbent is appointed, according to order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

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