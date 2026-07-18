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Home / India / CBSE Class 10 second Board exam result out; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%

CBSE Class 10 second Board exam result out; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%

In the first Board examination, CBSE had recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the result of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, with the overall pass percentage, after combining the results of the main and second Board examinations, rising to 96.78 per cent.

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In the first Board examination, the CBSE had recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent.

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Of more than 5 lakh students, who appeared in the second Board examination to improve their scores from the main examination, 3,08,095 students (59.95%) registered an improvement in their performance.

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Introduced for the first time under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the two-Board examination system allows students to improve their scores. While appearing in the main Board examination is mandatory, the second examination is optional. The higher score obtained in either attempt is reflected in the final marksheet.

A total of 6,64,027 candidates had registered for the Second Board Examination 2026, of whom 6,63,777 appeared.

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Among them, 5,13,955 candidates took the examination to improve their scores from the main Board examination, while 1,49,822 students appeared under the compartment category. Of the compartment candidates, 52.40 per cent successfully cleared the examination.

The main board examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, followed by the second Board examination was held from May 15 to May 21.

The CBSE said printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificates of regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools.

Private candidates will receive their digital academic documents through DigiLocker, while printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses.

However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices can collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared, the CBSE said.

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