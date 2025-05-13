DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / CBSE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys by over 5 percentage points

CBSE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys by over 5 percentage points

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams. Representative image/File
Advertisement

Girls outshined boys in CBSE class 12 board exams with over five percentage points, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Tuesday.

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

Advertisement

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

Advertisement

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper