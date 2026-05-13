CBSE Class 12 results declared; check scores here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 board examination results. Students can check their scores online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

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Over 85 pc students passed the exams, down by over 3 percentage points since last year.

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Check your results here:

https://cbseresults.nic.in/

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