CBSE Class 12 results declared; check scores here
Students can check their scores online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 board examination results. Students can check their scores online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID.
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Over 85 pc students passed the exams, down by over 3 percentage points since last year.
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Check your results here:
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