CBSE Class X exams twice a year will reduce stress, provide flexibility: Union Education Minister Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday lauded the CBSE's decision to conduct Class X exams twice a year as a "much-needed step" and said it would reduce stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that from 2026, Class X students will be able to take board exams twice in an academic session, but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February.

The second phase, scheduled in May, will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance. In case a student appears for both phases, the better score of the two will be retained.

Advertisement

The CBSE has approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for Class X, a move recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"Laudable and a much-needed step. This will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster a joyful learning environment. A key recommendation of NEP 2020, twice-a-year exams is a student-centric approach and also aligns with global education practices," Pradhan wrote on X.

Advertisement

According to Ministry of Education officials, it is a landmark shift towards competency-based assessments that value understanding over rote learning.

"A major reform under NEP empowers students with choice, confidence and second chances, reflecting NEP 2020's vision of a more inclusive, learner-centric education system based on joyful curiosity," a senior ministry official said.