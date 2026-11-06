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Home / India / CBSE Class X, XII board exams to begin on February 16

CBSE Class X, XII board exams to begin on February 16

Class X exams to conclude on March 9, Class XII on April 9; date sheets released 101 days in advance

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class X and XII board examinations on February 16, 2027. Representative image/iStock
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class X and XII board examinations on February 16, 2027. While Class X exams will conclude on March 9, Class XII examinations will continue until April 9.

As per the date sheet released on Friday, major Class X papers include Mathematics on February 17, Science on February 22, English on February 26, Hindi on March 3 and Social Science on March 8.

For Class XII, Physics will be held on February 16, Chemistry on February 27, English on March 5, Mathematics on March 9, Economics on March 16 and Biology on March 25. All examinations will begin at 10.30 am.

The date sheets have been released 101 days ahead of the examinations. CBSE said it had considered major entrance examination schedules while preparing the dates to ensure students get sufficient time for both.

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The board has also provided adequate gaps between commonly paired subjects and considered over 40,000 subject combinations to avoid examination clashes.

More than 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class X and over 19.8 lakh for Class XII. Students will appear in 83 subjects in Class X and 121 subjects in Class XII.

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