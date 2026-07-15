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Home / India / CBSE digital marking system: SC flags students’ 'frustration'; seeks SG’s assistance

CBSE digital marking system: SC flags students’ 'frustration'; seeks SG’s assistance

The Bench seeks the Solicitor General’s assistance in dealing with the case

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Expressing concern over students’ “frustration" over problems in the CBSE digital marking system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in deciding a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations to conduct exams through on-screen marking (OSM) system.

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"Look at the amount of frustration of young children," a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, adding there appeared to be systemic 'creeping problems' in the digital evaluation process.

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The Bench -- which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana -- sought the Solicitor General’s assistance in dealing with the case. It also sought a status report in the case.

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Mehta said while individual marksheet discrepancies mentioned in the plea had largely been resolved, the government was taking the systemic issues seriously.

A one-member commission of S Radha Chauhan has been constituted to review the evaluation system and recommend necessary systemic changes and the committee was already looking into the grievances, he said, adding "We are not taking this adversely.”

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The Bench asked Mehta to apprise it of the steps taken by the CBSE and listed the PIL filed by Rakesh Binjola for further hearing next week.

The PIL has been filed by Binjola through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla.

The petition seeks directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations for conducting CBSE Board examinations through the OSM evaluation system and to constitute a high-powered committee to supervise and implement such reforms.

The petitioner has also sought directions to grant relaxation in minimum qualifying marks for students who have already secured provisional admissions or cleared entrance examinations, as well as exemption from the 75 per cent or other minimum Class 12 marks criteria prescribed for admission to various courses.

The OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

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