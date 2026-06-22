CBSE has new evaluation policy for private CBSE students in Gulf countries: Centre tells SC

The CBSE has come up with a new policy for the evaluation of private students, who were affected by the cancellation of Class XII board examination in Gulf countries due to the recent Iran-US war, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court.

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A fresh all-India policy has been framed to address concerns of similarly situated students affected by the cancellation of examinations in the Gulf countries due to the regional conflict, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and Vipul M Pancholi on behalf of the Centre and the CBSE.

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Under the new policy notified on June 21, a distinct formula for evaluating the private students appearing for the board examination has been developed, Mehta said.

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For subjects for which examination could not be held, the performance will be assessed based on the marks obtained by the private candidate in Class X and the last-attempted Class XII board examination, he said.

Subjects for which the examination was cancelled, the marks would be computed as 40 percent of theory marks scored in the Class X board examination and 60 percent of theory marks scored in the last attempted Class XII board examination, he said during the hearing on a petition filed Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, a private candidate from Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

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When the CBSE declared Class XII results on May 13, 2026, Patel’s result was not declared and his status was shown as “R.L. (Result Later)”.

Mehta told the Bench that under the new policy, the marks Patel received were higher than his earlier performance, and the result was communicated to him via email and would be updated in his DigiLocker. The policy further provided that if a student remained unsatisfied with the assessed marks, they could appear in the next regular examination, he added.

Patel’s counsel acknowledged that the result had been declared but he urged the court to protect the petitioner student’s right to seek copies of answer scripts and pursue re-evaluation in accordance with CBSE rules.

Pointing out that there were no such prayers in his petition, the Bench recorded Mehta’s submissions and disposed of the matter with liberty to the petitioner to pursue remedies in accordance with law to address his grievances.

Mehta said there were two categories of students—regular school students and private candidates—affected due to the cancellation of the examinations across seven Gulf countries. The unique challenge posed by private candidates was that they had no school to supply internal assessment records such as quarterly, half-yearly and pre-board examination marks, which were the very basis on which the original March 27 evaluation scheme was designed to evaluate results, he said.