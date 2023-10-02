CBSE opposes 'one nation, one edu board'

New Delhi, October 1
Maintaining that the multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable, the CBSE has opposed in the Delhi HC a PIL seeking the implementation of “one nation, one education board”. The CBSE said: “The uniform board across India does not take into account the local context, culture and language.”
