CBSE releases guidelines for practical exams for Class 12 students in compartment category

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for schools conducting the practical exams for Class 12 students placed under the compartment category.

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The supplementary practical exams for intermediate students will be conducted from July 29 to August 4.

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A student who has been placed in the compartment category due to repeat in practical (RP) will have to appear in the practical examination only during the supplementary exams and there is no need for such candidate to appear in the theory examination as previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for. Students who have been placed in the compartment category due to repeat in theory and practical both will have to appear in the practical examination as well as in the theory examination during the supplementary examinations.

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For private candidates, practical examinations will be conducted in the examination centres fixed for theory examinations. “In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject(s) is not available, the concerned Regional Office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical examination in that subject(s) in a nearby examination centre/school,” CBSE said.

The regional offices of the CBSE will appoint external examiners for all students of Class 12. The internal examiners will be appointed by the schools superintendent from their own school teachers.

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“Under no circumstances the School Principal/Centre Superintendent of the School/Examination Centre shall appoint external examiners on their own. The Schools/Examination centre — where practical exams are conducted during the Supplementary Examination-2026 — shall upload the marks awarded to the candidates on the portal on the same day. The marks once uploaded shall be deemed final and no request for any change in the same will be accepted,” board said.