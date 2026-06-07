CBSE reminds Class 12 students: Last day to apply for verification, re-evaluation ends today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday reminded Class 12 students that June 7 is the final day to apply for post-result services, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets for the Board Examination 2026.

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According to the board, the application window will remain open until 11:59 pm on June 7. Students seeking a review of their results must submit their applications through the official CBSE post-result services portal before the deadline.

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CBSE has advised students not to wait until the last minute and to ensure that all required details are submitted successfully before the portal closes.

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No applications will be accepted after the deadline, the board said.

The board’s reminder comes as the final opportunity for students seeking verification of issues observed in their evaluated answer sheets or requesting re-evaluation of answers following the declaration of Class 12 results.

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Students can apply through the CBSE post-result services portal before the application window closes tonight.