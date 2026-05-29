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Home / India / CBSE says verification, re-evaluation portal to open from June 1

CBSE says verification, re-evaluation portal to open from June 1

Board issues clarification amid concerns over technical glitches and OSM-related complaints

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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CBSE asks students facing issues to contact tele-counselling helpline and official email support. Image credits/https://www.cbse.gov.in/
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said the portal for post-result activities, including verification and re-evaluation of answer books, will be operational from June 1.

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In a statement on X, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students applying for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

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“In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026,” the statement said.

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The board said the move aims to ensure the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation”.

“Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email- resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in,” the board said.

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The clarification comes after the board said earlier that the portal for applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by May 29.

The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.

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