CBSE to conduct Class X, XII Board exams from Feb 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class X and XII Board exams from February 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Board announced a tentative datesheet for the exams.

This is the first time that board exams for Class X will be conducted twice in an academic session.

"While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The Class XII exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026, he said.

"As a general guideline, evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026, and conclude by March 15, 2026," Bhardwaj added.