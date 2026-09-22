CCTV footage emerges as key evidence in IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode death probe

CCTV footage showing IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode inside an examination hall shortly before he left the venue has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the Crime Branch investigation into his death.

According to sources, between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm, when around 15 minutes were left for the examination, Sahil was allegedly seen bending down and looking at an object kept in his pocket.

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A professor subsequently questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students.

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After leaving the examination hall, Sahil was allegedly seen walking across the IIT-Bombay campus before entering his hostel room at around 1:25 pm, the sources said. They added that the CCTV footage indicates he did not leave the room thereafter.

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The footage is being examined by the Crime Branch as part of its probe into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death.

Investigators are looking into his movements in the period immediately before he returned to his hostel room, as well as the sequence of events that followed.

The development comes amid scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and the institute’s handling of the matter. The Crime Branch is also examining other available material as part of the investigation.