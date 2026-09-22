DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CCTV footage emerges as key evidence in IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode death probe

CCTV footage emerges as key evidence in IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode death probe

Sources say student was seen looking at an object in his pocket before a professor questioned him; footage shows him entering hostel room

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel stand guard as students protest following the death of a 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, who died by suicide in his hostel room, at the Powai campus, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. PTI
Advertisement

CCTV footage showing IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode inside an examination hall shortly before he left the venue has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the Crime Branch investigation into his death.

According to sources, between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm, when around 15 minutes were left for the examination, Sahil was allegedly seen bending down and looking at an object kept in his pocket.

Advertisement

A professor subsequently questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students.

Advertisement

Related news: IIT-Bombay replaces ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans amid student protests

After leaving the examination hall, Sahil was allegedly seen walking across the IIT-Bombay campus before entering his hostel room at around 1:25 pm, the sources said. They added that the CCTV footage indicates he did not leave the room thereafter.

Advertisement

The footage is being examined by the Crime Branch as part of its probe into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death.

Investigators are looking into his movements in the period immediately before he returned to his hostel room, as well as the sequence of events that followed.

The development comes amid scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and the institute’s handling of the matter. The Crime Branch is also examining other available material as part of the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts