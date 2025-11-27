CCTV footage shows leopard on prowl in Jaipur, triggers panic

A leopard was spotted in residential areas of Jaipur again on Thursday, triggering panic among locals.

The animal was seen in Shastri Nagar area near Sikar House in the early hours.

CCTV footage showed the big cat crossing a road in Kalyan Colony and moving across the roof of a house, police said.

After the footage emerged, a forest department team launched a search operation in the area.

Officials said the leopard is likely to have strayed from Nahargarh forest range into the populated locality.

On Wednesday, the leopard was sighted in Vidhyadhar Nagar and Panipetch areas.

Last week, a leopard entered the high-security Civil Lines area, where official residences of the governor, chief minister and several state ministers are located.