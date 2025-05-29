DT
Home / India / CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to visit Singapore on May 30 for Shangri-La Dialogue

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to visit Singapore on May 30 for Shangri-La Dialogue

The CDS is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leaders from several countries, including Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, and others
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:13 PM May 29, 2025 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. PTI file
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will embark on a three-day visit to Singapore from May 30 to June 1 to participate in the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence and security summit. The event is hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

During his visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leaders from several countries, including Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

He will also address academia, think tanks, and researchers, delivering a talk on ‘Future Wars and Warfare’, and participate in a special session where he will speak on ‘Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges.’

The Shangri-La Dialogue serves as a vital platform for defence ministers, military chiefs, policymakers, and strategic experts from around the world. This year’s edition will feature leaders from 40 nations, who will address key Indo-Pacific security challenges.

India’s participation in the event will aim to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests, and enhance strategic partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region.

