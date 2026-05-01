CDS Gen Chauhan bids goodbye to services, terms tenure ‘very satisfying’

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday described his tenure as “very satisfying” as he wrapped up a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the country’s top military post, during which he focused on enhancing synergy among the three services.

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“I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure,” the outgoing CDS told mediapersons after being accorded a ceremonial tri-services guard of honour at the National War Memorial.

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A former Eastern Army Commander, Gen Chauhan assumed charge as India’s senior-most military officer in September 2022, more than nine months after the country’s first CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

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As CDS, Gen Chauhan played a key role, alongside the three service chiefs, in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor. Born on May 18, 1961, he was commissioned into the Army’s 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (Retd) will take over as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff on Sunday.

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Before demitting office, Gen Chauhan submitted a formal proposal to the Ministry of Defence for geographically defined theatre commands, each headed by a military commander with operational control over all war-fighting assets, including aircraft, helicopters, artillery, tanks, equipment and personnel.

Gen Subramani now faces the challenge of translating the theatre command blueprint into an operational reality and ensuring that it shortens the decision-making cycle in the event of a simultaneous two-front conflict involving Pakistan and China.

He takes charge at a time when the armed forces are on the cusp of a technology-driven transformation. His tenure is expected to focus on implementing these changes while advancing administrative and structural reforms.

Gen Subramani’s nearly three-year tenure, beginning on May 31, coincides with renewed efforts by India and China to resolve their long-standing boundary dispute. The military is expected to play a key advisory role to the government on the contours of the Himalayan boundary if the demarcation process moves forward.