DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Ceasefire means Pakistan is on probation, says Defence Minister

Ceasefire means Pakistan is on probation, says Defence Minister

If its behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given: Rajnath Singh
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with armed forces personnel poses for a group picture at the Bhuj air force station, in Kachchh district of Gujarat. Photo: @PIB_India via PTI
Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Operation Sindoor was still under way and the forces had not only 'dominated' the enemy but had also succeeded in 'decimating' it.

Advertisement

He said the current ceasefire meant that India had kept Pakistan on probation on the basis of its behaviour. “If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given,” the minister warned. The Minister said India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine. "We will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare,” Rajnath Singh added.

The Defence Minister was at the Indian Air Force base at Bhuj to meet the IAF Air warriors. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was with him. As the minister spoke, in the background were air defence system 'Pechora' and Jaguar fighter jets.

Advertisement

The minister lauded the IAF for spearheading this campaign. "It is no small matter that our Air Force has access to every corner of Pakistan, which has been completely proven."

“Today, the situation is such that India's fighter planes are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border. The whole world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist bases on Pakistani soil; in the action taken later, many of their airbases were destroyed…

Advertisement

“During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force has not only shown valour but has also given proof to the whole world that both India's war policy and technology have changed now. You have conveyed the message of a new India to the whole world," the minister said.

The minister also had a message how India was not dependent on weapons from other countries. "India is not only dependent on weapons and platforms imported from abroad, but weapons and arms made in India have also become a part of our military power."

“Now, the whole world has seen that weapons made in India and by Indian hands are also infallible and impenetrable,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper