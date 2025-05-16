Ceasefire means Pakistan is on probation, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Operation Sindoor was still under way and the forces had not only 'dominated' the enemy but had also succeeded in 'decimating' it.

He said the current ceasefire meant that India had kept Pakistan on probation on the basis of its behaviour. “If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given,” the minister warned. The Minister said India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine. "We will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare,” Rajnath Singh added.

The Defence Minister was at the Indian Air Force base at Bhuj to meet the IAF Air warriors. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was with him. As the minister spoke, in the background were air defence system 'Pechora' and Jaguar fighter jets.

The minister lauded the IAF for spearheading this campaign. "It is no small matter that our Air Force has access to every corner of Pakistan, which has been completely proven."

“Today, the situation is such that India's fighter planes are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border. The whole world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist bases on Pakistani soil; in the action taken later, many of their airbases were destroyed…

“During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force has not only shown valour but has also given proof to the whole world that both India's war policy and technology have changed now. You have conveyed the message of a new India to the whole world," the minister said.

The minister also had a message how India was not dependent on weapons from other countries. "India is not only dependent on weapons and platforms imported from abroad, but weapons and arms made in India have also become a part of our military power."

“Now, the whole world has seen that weapons made in India and by Indian hands are also infallible and impenetrable,” he said.