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Home / India / CEC, Election Commissioners virtually firewalled by 2023 Act

CEC, Election Commissioners virtually firewalled by 2023 Act

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:43 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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At a time when a Parliamentary Joint Committee is scrutinising a proposed Bill under which the Prime Minister and chief ministers can be removed or suspended after 30 days in judicial custody for serious offences punishable with imprisonment of five or more years, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners enjoy absolute immunity under the povisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act 2023.

According to provisions related to “Protection of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners” under the Act, “...No court shall entertain or continue any civil or criminal proceedings against any person who is or was a Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word, committed, done or spoken by him when, or in the course of acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty or function.”

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In simple words, the CEC and ECs cannot be prosecuted on the basis of mere allegations during discharge of duty.

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In other words, the CEC or Election Commissioners even during his or her tenure and even after demitting office cannot be prosecuted.

However according to legal experts, if the CEC or Election Commissioners while being in office, commit any action which goes beyond their call of duty and if the malafide intention behind any such action can be proven, then they can be prosecuted. Supreme Court lawyer Mrinal Mondal while speaking to The Tribune said if any action is found to be beyond the call of duty or if the duty is not performed with noble intentions (or malafide intentions), then in that case, a CEC or the Election Commissioner can be prosecuted. Therefore in other words, the CEC or Election Commissioners are virtually firewalled by the provisions of the aforementioned law while being in office and even after demitting office.

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