CEC to depose before ‘one poll’ panel on Dec 4

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has been summoned by a joint committee of Parliament on ‘One Nation One Election’ on December 4. This is believed to be the first time that a serving CEC has been summoned by a joint parliamentary panel.

The joint committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty–Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, has summoned Kumar to depose before it. It will also be meeting representatives of the 23rd Law Commission of India apart from Kumar.

