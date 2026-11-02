CEC will go to jail, PM & Shah can’t escape law for ‘vote chori’: Rahul at INDIA rally

A large crowd gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as the INDIA bloc brought together Opposition parties for a massive “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally, with the Congress claiming that over a million people had gathered to protest against the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and demand accountability from the Election Commission.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed and put in jail for “treason” in future, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.

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The turnout spilled beyond the venue, with large crowds also seen on surrounding roads, as slogans of “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” reverberated across the national capital.

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Describing the gathering as a fight to save the Constitution and democracy, Opposition leaders sounded a collective warning to Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, demanding the latter’s removal and alleging that the BJP had used the poll machinery to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Before the rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other INDIA bloc leaders led a massive march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan.

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The leaders travelled in open vehicles as thousands of supporters lined both sides of the roads. It took nearly three hours for them to reach the rally venue, which also witnessed the presence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge accused Modi of stealing elections through Gyanesh Kumar, whom he described as the Prime Minister’s stooge. “It is not the voters who choose Modi, it is Modi who chooses the voters,” he said, alleging that the BJP government, in collusion with the CEC, was adding and deleting names from electoral rolls to suit its political interests.

Kharge said Gyanesh Kumar would have to leave office, irrespective of how much Modi and Shah tried to protect him. “We will find him out, no matter where he hides,” he said, calling for Modi, Shah and the CEC to be removed to save democracy.

Rahul, meanwhile, described the massive gathering as a message from farmers, youth, workers and ordinary citizens rather than a political show organised by any one party.

“This is not the voice of politicians or political leaders. This is the voice of farmers, youth, workers and ordinary people who are saying that we will not allow the Constitution to be destroyed,” he said.

Invoking the scale and diversity of the gathering, Rahul likened it to a “Shiv ki barat”, saying people from different backgrounds had come together in the fight to protect the country’s democratic foundations.

Alleging that elections had been manipulated in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, Rahul questioned the credibility of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

He claimed that 13.5 crore voters, nearly 15 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted from the electoral rolls after the 2024 elections, while the difference between the NDA and INDIA bloc’s vote shares was around 3 per cent.

“If these voters were not legitimate, that means the 2024 election was illegal. I am not saying this, but the Election Commission is saying this by deleting 13.5 crore voters from the list,” he said.

The Congress leader warned that Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from the post and face imprisonment. “This is not an ordinary theft. This is theft of the expression of every Indian,” he said, alleging that without the CEC, neither would Modi have become the Prime Minister nor Shah the Home Minister.

Rahul also accused the RSS of capturing institutions, including the education and health sectors, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, judiciary, bureaucracy and the police. He alleged that farmers were being denied their rights, young people were struggling to find jobs and the country’s wealth was being concentrated in the hands of a few industrialists, including Gautam Adani.

Responding to Shah’s assertion that Modi was not going anywhere, Rahul said: “I will tell you the opposite. Modi cannot go anywhere. We will not let him go.”

He warned that after Gyanesh Kumar, the Opposition would hold Modi and Shah accountable over the alleged vote theft and the sale of the country’s assets to industrialists. “Legal action will be taken against all of you. The country will seek justice and it will get it. Don’t think of running away,” he said.

However, Rahul said the Opposition did not hate Modi, Shah or Gyanesh Kumar, distinguishing its political fight from what he described as the BJP’s politics of hatred. “We are people who run shops of love,” he said, adding that the country wanted brotherhood, harmony and peace rather than hatred.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that 1.27 lakh voters had been deleted from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, amounting to a reduction of around 31,000 votes in every Assembly constituency. Calling Ramlila Maidan the “Haldighati of democracy”, he said the movement to protect democracy would begin in Uttar Pradesh and those who came to power at the Centre through the state would eventually be voted out there.

Mamata accused the BJP of manipulating elections through the special intensive revision exercise and alleged that West Bengal had been targeted. She called for Opposition parties, youth and different communities to unite, while taking aim at Gyanesh Kumar with the remark, “Vanish Kumar ji, when will you vanish? We are waiting.”

Farooq Abdullah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and would remain part of India, accusing the BJP and the RSS of questioning Muslims’ patriotism. Mehbooba Mufti warned that the constitutional right to vote and change governments was under threat, citing the 2019 developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally ended with the INDIA bloc leaders reiterating that the fight against alleged electoral manipulation will continue, with the Opposition seeking to turn the issue of “vote chori” into a national political campaign.