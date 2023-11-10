Central agencies hounding Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, November 9
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the BJP had deployed the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department to stop the Congress from winning elections.
Addressing a rally in Baikunthpur constituency of Chhattisgarh, Kharge also alleged that the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS had been trying to alter the Constitution. The Congress’ victory is necessary in the elections to stop the BJP from carrying out its nefarious design, he said.
Kharge claimed the Congress fights for the poor, while the BJP fights for (industrialist) Adani and the rich. “This election is very important for the future of the country. The BJP government, Modi ji and RSS have been trying to change the Constitution. They are trying to drop such provision that are aimed to help the poor and deprived,” he said.
