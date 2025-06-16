The Centre on Monday issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census in 2027, 16 years after the last such exercise in 2011.

“The Central Government hereby declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said the notification.

In respect of the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026, it added further.

This provision ensures that field operations in these geographically challenging and climatically extreme regions can be carried out ahead of the general national schedule when conditions are more favourable.

The new notification also supersedes the previous one issued on March 26, 2019 (S.O. 1455(E)), which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated logistical challenges.

The 2021 census, originally scheduled for that year, was postponed indefinitely and is now formally replaced by the 2027 enumeration timeline.

The latest announcement provides administrative clarity and sets the stage for preparatory activities, including planning, recruitment, training, and logistical arrangements required for conducting what will be the 16th decennial census of India.