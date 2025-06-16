DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Government issues notification for 16th census, two-phase exercise to begin in 2027

Government issues notification for 16th census, two-phase exercise to begin in 2027

The last such exercise was conducted in 2011
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Centre on Monday issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census in 2027, 16 years after the last such exercise in 2011.

Advertisement

“The Central Government hereby declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said the notification.

In respect of the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026, it added further.

Advertisement

This provision ensures that field operations in these geographically challenging and climatically extreme regions can be carried out ahead of the general national schedule when conditions are more favourable.

The new notification also supersedes the previous one issued on March 26, 2019 (S.O. 1455(E)), which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated logistical challenges.

Advertisement

The 2021 census, originally scheduled for that year, was postponed indefinitely and is now formally replaced by the 2027 enumeration timeline.

The latest announcement provides administrative clarity and sets the stage for preparatory activities, including planning, recruitment, training, and logistical arrangements required for conducting what will be the 16th decennial census of India.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts