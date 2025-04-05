DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Central panel okays release of Rs 1,280 crore assistance to Himachal, 3 more states to combat natural calamities

Central panel okays release of Rs 1,280 crore assistance to Himachal, 3 more states to combat natural calamities

An amount of Rs 136.22 crore has been approved for Himachal Pradesh which was affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides in 2024
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:38 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation under way at the cloudburst-hit Rajban village, in Mandi on August 6, 2024. PTI file
Advertisement

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved a Rs 1,280.35 crore additional Central assistance to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to combat natural calamities.

An amount of Rs 588.73 crore was approved for Bihar, Rs 136.22 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 522.34 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 33.06 crore for Puducherry, which were affected by flood, flash flood, cloudburst, landslides, cyclonic storm, during 2024.

In 2024-25, the Central Government had released Rs 20,264.40 crore to 28 states under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states.

Advertisement

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the SDRF and Union Territorial Disaster Response Fund (UTDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states, official sources said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper