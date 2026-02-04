Central Zoo Authority to assess CSR funding avenues as Centre pushes reforms in zoo management

The 43rd meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) was held at the National Zoological Park, in Delhi. During the course of the meeting, a decision to constitute a sub-committee was made, which would examine and report on the potential of CSR contributions for the zoos.

Moreover, there would be frequent CZA meetings, in line with the meetings of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL).

The SC-NBWL meeting is imperative and held regularly to clear projects pertaining to forested areas, and to monitor the management of wildlife and tiger reserves.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav directed officials to complete the second round of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of zoos across the country. MEE is a comprehensive process initiated by the Environment Ministry and the CZA to evaluate how well zoos manage conservation, animal welfare, and sustainability.

One of the outcomes of the meeting was to carry out outreach activities through the preparation of an annual calendar and action plan for the observance of important days, along with species-wise assignment of roles to zoos in this regard.

Addressing officials at the Chief Wildlife Warden and Zoo Director’s Conference, Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said that a zoo is not just a display centre where people come to see animals, but also a major opportunity for researchers and scientists to learn more about animal behaviour, animal care and to evolve better medical care methods. “We are taking care of poor, defenceless animals here, and we really need to be very sensitive to what all can be done,” he said.

Referring to rapid technological advancement, Singh called for discussions on how technology can be used for better zoo management, improved animal care and enhanced visitor experience. He further stressed the need for greater collaboration with state governments, research institutions, stakeholders and NGOs to gain valuable inputs for improving zoos from the viewer’s perspective.