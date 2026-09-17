Centre agrees before SC to reduce NEET-SS cutoff to 30%

As 1,857 super-speciality seats remained vacant after the second round of NEET-SS counselling, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it had agreed to reduce the qualifying percentile for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) seats from the existing 50th percentile to the 30th percentile.

In a note filed before the top court, the Centre said a substantial number of these seats pertained to highly specialised medical and surgical disciplines.

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“In order to ensure that the available Super Speciality seats do not remain vacant and that the available training capacity is optimally utilised, it has been decided that the qualifying percentile for NEET-SS may be reduced from the existing 50th percentile to the 30th percentile for the purpose of the proposed Special Stray Vacancy Round,” the Centre told the top court, noting that the issue had since been reconsidered in consultation with the stakeholders concerned.

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The Centre also agreed to return 40 vacant in-service seats pertaining to Tamil Nadu to the state.

During the hearing of a petition challenging the “premature diversion” of 152 vacant super-speciality seats earmarked for in-service government doctors in Tamil Nadu to the all-India quota, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a Bench led by Justice PS Narasimha that reducing the qualifying percentile would make approximately 6,000 additional candidates eligible to participate.

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“This would provide a candidate pool of approximately three times the number of presently vacant seats, i.e., approximately 6,000 eligible candidates against 1,857 vacant seats.

“It was further decided that, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court in relation to the State of Tamil Nadu and in the peculiar circumstances, the 40 vacant in-service seats pertaining to Tamil Nadu would be reverted to the State Government for the limited purpose of enabling the State to conduct and complete its own Stray Vacancy Round for a period of one week,” it said.

The note further stated that any such seats remaining unfilled after the completion of the state’s Stray Vacancy Round would thereafter be added to the pool of vacant seats available with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The Special Stray Vacancy Round for these seats, along with the other vacant super-speciality seats, would be conducted and completed by the MCC within two weeks.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre to reconsider its decision not to reduce the cut-off percentile for NEET-Super Speciality seats while expressing concern over the large number of seats remaining vacant annually.

SC directs NMC to explain delay in stipend to foreign medical graduates

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to explain why stipends were not being provided to foreign medical graduates in some colleges.

A Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar also asked the Rajasthan government to disburse stipends to the students within two weeks and warned that, in case of non-compliance, the state secretary would be summoned to the court.