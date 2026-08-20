Centre agrees to hold talks with farmers, Khanauri blockade lifted

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Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet the protesting farmers in Delhi on September 4.

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The development has come as a major relief for commuters travelling to Haryana and Delhi as it has paved the way for the reopening of the NH-52, which was blocked since Sunday.

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It has also opened the possibility of resumption of dialogue between the Centre and the SKM (non-political) after more than a year.

SKM (non-political) leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, “We have been intimated about a meeting organised with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with our delegation on September 4 and a subsequent meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister.”

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On Sunday, farmers, on their way to Delhi, were stopped by Haryana officials from entering the state following which they decided to “continue their protest” by sitting on a dharna on the NH at Punjab side at Khanauri rather than attempting to cross the barricades.

Kohar told The Tribune: “We had planned a small padyatra of just 51 farmers, but the Haryana Government tried to curtail it to a large extent. They sealed the highway on their side using stone boulders, barbed wire, temporary barricades, heavy vehicles and a large security deployment. We were forced to resort to a sit-in due to such a response by the authorities.”

“Farmers are blamed for bringing tractors and trolleys, and causing inconvenience. But this time, it was a simple foot march that was stopped by the paranoid authorities,” Kohar added.

SKM (non-political) senior leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they had postponed the agitation and the “foot march” towards Jantar Mantar, and would wait for the September 4 meeting with the delegation of Centre.

“We will take further decisions based on that meeting”, he said, after holding a dialogue with officials from the Punjab and Haryana governments at the dharna site.

The farmers’ unions want their demands to be met by the Union Minister, as was assured to them during the 2025 protests. Their demands include keeping agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries outside any proposed India-US trade agreement, a legal guarantee for MSP based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula, farm loan waivers, and a higher sugarcane price among others.