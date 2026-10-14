Centre approves India’s accession to Southern Indian Ocean fisheries pact

The Centre has approved India’s accession to the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement (SIOFA), a move aimed at expanding the country’s fishing operations into international waters, securing access to high-value marine resources and strengthening its role in global fisheries governance.

The decision will enable Indian-flagged fishing vessels and enterprises to undertake authorised fishing of squid, toothfish, alfonsino and other non-migratory fish stocks within the agreement’s jurisdiction, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

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India’s accession as a contracting party is also expected to provide the country with a greater say in decisions concerning the management and conservation of high-seas fisheries resources, while opening up new opportunities for Indian fishers and seafood entrepreneurs.

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India has been a Cooperating Non-Contracting Party (CNCP) to SIOFA since 2022, a status that limits its participation in decision-making.

Full membership will allow India to participate in key bodies, including the Scientific Committee and the Compliance Committee, and gain access to scientific data, research programmes and fish-stock assessments.

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“The move follows the issuance of guidelines for high-seas fisheries in December 2025 and will provide a regional framework for expanding India’s fishing fleet into international waters. The agreement will also facilitate cooperation with other participating countries on scientific research, sustainable harvesting and the prevention of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing,” a ministry official said.

India will additionally be able to participate actively in the High Seas Boarding and Inspection Scheme adopted under SIOFA, strengthening its engagement in maritime monitoring and regional security, he said.

The high seas account for approximately 65 per cent of the global ocean. According to the government, fishing activity in these waters is currently dominated by China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Spain.

India’s fishing vessels presently operate largely within 60–80 nautical miles of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The government has identified the expansion of fishing capacity into high-seas areas, alongside access arrangements in other countries’ EEZs, as an opportunity to increase economic activity and contribute to the national exchequer.

“SIOFA is one of two major regional fisheries management arrangements in the Indian Ocean, the other being the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC). India has been a contracting party to the IOTC since 1996, which regulates highly migratory tuna and tuna-like species,” the ministry said.

The government said India’s accession would advance its Blue Economy priorities by combining expanded fishing opportunities with scientific cooperation and sustainable management of marine resources. It is also expected to support the long-term viability of fish stocks and the livelihoods of Indian fishing communities.