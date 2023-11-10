Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

The Union Health Ministry has asked Delhi and its neighbouring states to make necessary healthcare preparations to deal with any rush of patients triggered by poor air quality that may worsen in the upcoming festive season.

In a letter to the health departments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan this week, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said air pollution not only accounts for acute illnesses but also precipitates exacerbation of chronic illnesses of respiratory, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.

"The consequences are graver for vulnerable population such as children, pregnant women, older people, those with pre-existing illnesses, and those exposed due to their occupations such as those involved in traffic policing and municipality work, etc.," Dr Goel said and urged the state authorities for necessary healthcare preparedness.

This would require increased allocation of beds, stock updates on medicines and equipment related to case management, capacity building of health workforce, and enhanced public awareness.

In a separate advisory to all states and union territories last month, the ministry asked them to establish and expand sentinel surveillance on air pollution related illnesses, analyse statistics of such illnesses and share them at the state and central levels for timely actions.

The states have been advised to strengthen patient care services, orient doctors and staff to manage cases attributed to air pollution, and draft Health Sector Response Action Plans during high level of air pollution, particularly post-Diwali, stubble burning and winter days/months.

In this week's communication to Delhi and other northern states, Dr Goel wrote, "As you may be aware that air pollution has become a serious health challenge in recent times, it is further concerning to note that the Air Quality Index (AQI) from Delhi NCR is being reported to have reached from poor to severe levels in last few days. This may even worsen considering the upcoming festive season and onset of winter."

It will also be advisable to avoid outdoor sports and exercise, more so for the elderly and pregnant women, and those with comorbidities, especially respiratory and cardiovascular.

In its advisory last month, the ministry said health departments and healthcare facilities have to strictly monitor daily AQI levels during such high air pollution days/months as reported from pollution control boards. Health facilities may provide daily AQI value to inform people and measures to protect, prevent and control themselves from air pollution, the advisory stated.

"Particulate matter (PM) may potentially serve as a vehicle for airborne transmission of SARS COV-2 virus. Short-term and long-term exposures to PM2.5, and long-term exposures of NO2, appear to be correlated with increased susceptibility to COVID-19 infection, and higher mortality among those infected," the advisory said.

