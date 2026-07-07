Centre assigns State Mining Departments to prepare district survey reports

The Centre has assigned State Mining Departments as Nodal Agencies for District Survey Reports (DSR) related to sand mining and other minerals.

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In an office memorandum the Union Environment Ministry has stated that State Departments of Mines and Geology will serve as the nodal authorities responsible for preparing and updating DSRs related to sand mining, riverbed mining and other minor minerals.

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A DSR identifies places in a district where minerals like sand have naturally accumulated and mining can be safely allowed. It also identifies areas where mining should not be permitted, such as places affected by erosion or those located near roads, bridges, buildings, dams, or other important infrastructure.

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The ministry cites the observation of the Kerala High Court which pointed out that the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) do not specifically indicate the authority responsible for conducting surveys and preparation of DSR for minor minerals other than sand mining or river bed mining and directed the Ministry to issue an appropriate clarification.

The matter was taken up with the Expert Appraisal Committee where it was decided that in order to ensure uniform implementation of the provisions relating to preparation and updation of DSR the State Department of Mines and Geology shall be made the nodal authority for preparation of DSR.

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DSRs will be prepared by a sub-divisional committee comprising the sub-divisional magistrate and officers from the Irrigation, Forest, and Pollution Control Departments, along with the District Geologist or Mining Officer. The draft DSRs will then be submitted to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) for approval and further processing.

The ministry has also clarified that DSR’s can be updated every five years.

The move is expected to streamline the regulatory process and strengthen oversight of minor mineral extraction activities, including sand mining operations.