Centre begins eviction process against Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Centre has initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying the club’s continued occupation of its Safdarjung Road premises after the expiry of its lease amounts to unauthorised possession of government land required for defence infrastructure and other public purposes.

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An eviction notice issued under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, has asked the club’s representative to appear before the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for a hearing on July 7.

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The move follows the expiry of the club’s lease on May 22. According to the notice, the Centre has treated the club’s continued occupation of the property as unauthorised after the lease came to an end.

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The government has maintained that the premises are “valuable public property vested in the Centre” and that it is obligated to regulate, protect and utilise the property in accordance with the public interest and for public purposes.

The notice also invokes provisions of the lease deed under which the government, as lessor, is empowered to resume and re-enter the property if it is required for a public purpose.

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On May 22, the L&DO had informed the club that the 27.3-acre property was “critically required for strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”. It had further stated that the land was essential to meet urgent institutional requirements, governance infrastructure and public interest projects, along with the resumption of adjoining government land.

The government had directed the club to hand over possession of the premises by June 5.

The eviction notice states: “Despite the lawful determination of the lease and being called upon to hand over possession, the respondent failed to vacate the premises and continues to occupy them. Valuable government land situated in the National Capital cannot be permitted to remain under unauthorised occupation, contrary to the government’s decision and the larger public interest.”

The land was originally leased in 1928 for the Imperial Gymkhana Club and continued as the Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence.

Following the government’s direction to vacate the premises, members of the club approached the Delhi High Court. The court did not grant a stay on the government’s decision. During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Centre would proceed in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The Tribune reached out to the L&DO for an official comment, but no response was received.