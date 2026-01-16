DT
PT
Home / India / Centre blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling website links 

Centre blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling website links 

The order follows the government's ban on real money gaming apps in August last year

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:29 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. ANI
The government on Friday blocked links to 242 illegal betting and gambling websites, according to official sources.

The order follows the government's ban on real money gaming apps in August last year.

"Government of India today (Friday) blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links. So far, over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions after the passage of the Online Gaming Act," sources said.

Sources said the action reflects the government's commitment to protect users, especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms.

