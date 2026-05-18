Centre caps continuous work hours of underground miners at 5

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The order has been issued under Section 25 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, which deals with working hours and conditions. It takes force immediately.

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In another notification, the Union Labour Ministry has fixed the maximum working duration for persons employed in below-ground mining operations at not more than eight hours in a day for each shift.

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Both notifications were issued by Senior Labour and Employment Adviser Alok Chandra, on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The new norms are in line with the Centre’s efforts to strengthen occupational safety standards in India and regulate working conditions in hazardous and labour-intensive sectors.

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Sources said mandatory break provision would help reduce fatigue and improve worker productivity, while the cap on underground mining shifts is expected to enhance safety in high-risk mining operations.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, consolidates and rationalises several labour laws relating to workplace safety, health and welfare.

The latest two notifications operationalise key provisions concerning working hours and employee protection.