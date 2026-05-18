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Home / India / Centre caps continuous work hours of underground miners at 5

Centre caps continuous work hours of underground miners at 5

Fixes 8-hour shift for those employed in hazardous sector

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:42 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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In a major labour reform, the government has issued two parallel notifications under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, prescribing limits on continuous working hours and underground mine shifts across the country.The notifications state that no worker will be required or allowed to work continuously for more than five hours without an interval of at least half an hour.
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The order has been issued under Section 25 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, which deals with working hours and conditions. It takes force immediately.

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In another notification, the Union Labour Ministry has fixed the maximum working duration for persons employed in below-ground mining operations at not more than eight hours in a day for each shift.

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Both notifications were issued by Senior Labour and Employment Adviser Alok Chandra, on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The new norms are in line with the Centre’s efforts to strengthen occupational safety standards in India and regulate working conditions in hazardous and labour-intensive sectors.

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Sources said mandatory break provision would help reduce fatigue and improve worker productivity, while the cap on underground mining shifts is expected to enhance safety in high-risk mining operations.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, consolidates and rationalises several labour laws relating to workplace safety, health and welfare.

The latest two notifications operationalise key provisions concerning working hours and employee protection.

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