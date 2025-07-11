DT
Home / India / Centre clears Rajasthan’s proposal to alter Sariska Tiger Reserve’s boundary

Centre clears Rajasthan’s proposal to alter Sariska Tiger Reserve’s boundary

Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
The Sariska wildlife reserve tiger ST-2303. Tribune photo
The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved the Rajasthan Government’s proposal to alter the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Though the proposal was not listed on the meeting agenda, records show it was discussed and cleared.

The Rajasthan Government had approved the boundary change last month, drawing criticism from wildlife experts and opposition parties, who fear the move could reopen the area to mining activities banned by the Supreme Court last year.

Following the alteration, the reserve’s critical tiger habitat has expanded from 881.11 sq km to 924.49 sq km, while the buffer zone has been reduced from 245.72 sq km to 203.20 sq km. Critical tiger habitats are protected zones where human activities such as mining and construction are prohibited to preserve inviolate spaces for wildlife.

The Supreme Court is also monitoring the boundary rationalisation process. In March 2024, it accepted a report from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), directing the Rajasthan Government to complete the exercise by December 2025, with the condition that the area of the critical habitat should not be reduced.

According to the approved proposal, some areas were removed from the critical tiger habitat and replaced with zones previously classified as buffer areas. The minutes of the meeting note that while the western section being shifted to the buffer zone has lower tiger density, it remains ecologically important due to confirmed tiger presence and its role in landscape connectivity.

The committee advised that developmental activities in the proposed buffer area be avoided and called for strengthened protection through increased patrolling, community engagement, habitat monitoring and proactive conflict mitigation near human settlements.

