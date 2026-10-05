Centre clears three new Supreme Court judges, strength to rise to 37

The Supreme Court is all set to get three new judges as the Centre on Monday notified the appointment of chief justices of the high courts of Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana as judges of the top court.

Those elevated to the top court are: Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

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The announcement was made by Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

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Once they take oath of office, the number of judges in the Supreme Court will reach 37 against a sanctioned strength of 38, including the CJI. This will also lead to an increase in the number of women judges in the top court from two to three.

The Centre also notified the appointment of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Officer Gurvinder Pal Singh as a judge of the Delhi High Court. His appointment was earlier withheld, leading to allegations that the. Government was following a “pick and choose” policy in judicial appointments.

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While Justice Agarwal and Justice Upadhyaya hail from the Allahabad High Court, the parent high court of Justice Singh is the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Agarwal has been the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice since July 2023. A 1989 batch law graduate from Awadh University, she has been in the legal profession since December 1990. Appointed as a high court judge in November 2011, she will retire from the top court in April 2031.

Justice Upadhyaya holds a law degree from Lucknow University. He got enrolled as an advocate in May 1991 and was the Chief Standing Counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh from May 2007 till his elevation as a judge in November 2011. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in July 2023 and transferred as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in January 2025.

Justice Singh obtained an LLb degree from University of Delhi and enrolled as an advocate in 1990. He practised law before the Patna High Court and the Jharkhand High Court till elevation as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012. He was the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023. He was transferred to the Telangana High Court on July 19, 2025.

The decision to recommend the three high court chief justices to the Supreme Court was taken by a five-member collegium headed by CJI Surya Kant in a meeting held on September 28, 2026. The other members of the Collegium are: Justice Vikram Nath, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PS Narasimha.