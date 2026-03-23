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Home / India / Centre declares 9 Nagaland districts disturbed under AFSPA

Centre declares 9 Nagaland districts disturbed under AFSPA

Specific police station jurisdictions in other districts have also been declared disturbed areas

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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The Central Government on Monday declared nine districts of Nagaland and several police station areas as “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, for a period of six months, following a fresh assessment of the law and order situation in the state.

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A notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs declared Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri districts as disturbed, bringing these under the AFSPA.

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The order will come into effect from April 1 unless withdrawn earlier.

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Specific police station jurisdictions in other districts have also been declared disturbed areas.

These include Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South and Zubza in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ in Mokokchung district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan in Wokha district; and Ghathashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato in Zunheboto district.

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The notification follows the expiry of an earlier order issued in September 2025, which had similarly declared parts of Nagaland as disturbed areas for six months.

After reviewing the prevailing security situation, the Centre has decided to extend the imposition of AFSPA in these areas.

Under AFSPA, security forces are granted special powers to maintain public order and counter insurgency threats in notified disturbed areas. The move is aimed at ensuring stability and addressing security concerns in the region.

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