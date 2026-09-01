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Home / India / Centre defers Manipur census

Centre defers Manipur census

Civil society had sought revision of NRC before exercise

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Monday deferred the census in Manipur following a high-level meeting conducted by Home Minister Amit Shah amid demands from civil society groups that the exercise be postponed until the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The development came a day before house listing of the census exercise is scheduled to begin in the ethnic violence-affected state from September 1.

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In the meeting, Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur and discussed the demand for deferring the census. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The demand for NRC implementation stemmed from the apprehension of the Meitei and Naga communities that a census without NRC could result in “demographic changes” in the state due to the alleged entry of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, who have ethnic ties with the Kuki people.

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Following the meeting, Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for listening to the voices of the people. The CM also appreciated the efforts of the leaders of 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the delegation of BJP MLAs, who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

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The matter was also raised in the Manipur High Court during the day, where counsels of the state and Centre informed the Division Bench about the decision to put the census operation on hold. Petitions in this regard were filed by Kangleipak Students Association and social activist Shanta Nahakpam, the convenor of 14 civil society organisations.

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