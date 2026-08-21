DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Centre denies approval to Telangana CM Reddy for US trip citing non-conformity of norms

Centre denies approval to Telangana CM Reddy for US trip citing non-conformity of norms

Reddy, who is in London currently, had planned to visit the US after concluding his trip to the UK

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. PTI file
Advertisement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was denied political clearance for his planned trip to the US because it failed to conform with laid down norms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Advertisement

Reddy’s office had earlier said the Centre denied permission to him to visit the US.

Advertisement

“The visits of chief ministers as well as of other dignitaries are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

“The programme proposed in such cases should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case that was not so in respect of the United States and therefore the clearance was denied,” he said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question.

Advertisement

Reddy, who is in London currently, had planned to visit the US after concluding his trip to the UK.

As the permission to travel to the US has been denied, Reddy is returning to Hyderabad on August 30, according to his office.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts