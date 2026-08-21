Centre denies approval to Telangana CM Reddy for US trip citing non-conformity of norms

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was denied political clearance for his planned trip to the US because it failed to conform with laid down norms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Advertisement

Reddy’s office had earlier said the Centre denied permission to him to visit the US.

Advertisement

“The visits of chief ministers as well as of other dignitaries are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

“The programme proposed in such cases should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case that was not so in respect of the United States and therefore the clearance was denied,” he said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question.

Advertisement

Reddy, who is in London currently, had planned to visit the US after concluding his trip to the UK.

As the permission to travel to the US has been denied, Reddy is returning to Hyderabad on August 30, according to his office.