Centre deploys Joint Outbreak Response Team to probe Chandipura virus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat and Rajasthan to strengthen the response to the ongoing Chandipura Virus Disease (CHPV) outbreak.

Advertisement

Officials from the health ministry say the deployment comes amid one of the most comprehensive scientific investigations undertaken for Chandipura virus in recent years.

Advertisement

The multidisciplinary NJORT, comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), will supplement the efforts of Gujarat and Rajasthan governments in outbreak investigation, epidemiological assessment, clinical management, laboratory coordination, vector surveillance and implementation of public health measures. The team will work closely with state health departments to review the on-ground response and submit recommendations after completing its field assessment.

Advertisement

Experts from ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai, ICMR-National Institute of Vector Control Research (ICMR-NIVCR), Puducherry, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, ICMR-National Institute for Pre-Clinical Research (ICMR-NIPCR), Hyderabad, and ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), Bengaluru are working in close coordination with the Gujarat State Health Department to investigate the outbreak.

The collaborative exercise brings together specialists in epidemiology, virology, entomology, veterinary sciences and laboratory diagnostics to understand the complete clinical spectrum of Chandipura virus infection—from mild febrile illness to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)—and generate evidence for strengthening public health interventions.

Advertisement

As part of the investigation, active surveillance has been intensified among patients presenting with Acute Febrile Illness (AFI) and AES in affected districts, while community-based serosurveys are being conducted to estimate asymptomatic infections and assess the true extent of virus transmission. Laboratory teams are simultaneously working to strengthen diagnostic assays and develop improved animal models to better understand the pathogenesis of the disease.

A key focus of the investigation is to unravel the virus transmission cycle. While sandflies are the established vectors of Chandipura virus, scientists are also examining whether other arthropods—including mosquitoes, ticks and mites—may have a role in transmission. Large numbers of vector samples collected from affected areas are currently undergoing laboratory analysis. Officials have emphasised that it is premature to identify the vector responsible for the current outbreak until scientific investigations are completed.

Animal surveillance has also been expanded to determine whether the virus is circulating among domestic animals that could potentially act as reservoirs. Blood samples from cattle, buffaloes and goats, along with milk samples, have been collected for testing. Around 70 animal blood samples have been collected so far and are being analysed for Chandipura virus and other relevant pathogens. Authorities have clarified that no conclusions can be drawn until laboratory investigations are completed.

The ongoing investigations are also drawing upon lessons from the 2024 Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat. During that outbreak, several vector species, including sandflies, were collected and tested, but all samples were negative for CHPV, and no specific vector could be conclusively implicated.

Scientists are also closely examining whether the virus has undergone genetic changes. Whole-genome sequencing of virus samples from the current outbreak is being carried out at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), Gandhinagar. Preliminary analysis has identified minor genetic variations, but experts say detailed comparative genomic studies are required before determining whether the currently circulating virus has evolved from strains associated with previous outbreaks.

The current investigations are further supported by India's Hospital-based Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Surveillance Network, a multicentric prospective surveillance programme spanning 15 tertiary care hospitals across the country. Using standardised clinical protocols, serological and molecular diagnostics, and selective next-generation sequencing, the network is generating critical epidemiological and laboratory evidence to strengthen outbreak detection, improve understanding of AES aetiology and support timely public health action.