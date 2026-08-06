Centre deploys team to contain Chandipura virus

The Union Health Ministry has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team to Gujarat and Rajasthan to strengthen the response to the ongoing Chandipura virus disease outbreak.

Advertisement

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Panseriya said 22 children had died due to the virus in the state. Gujarat has reported 184 suspected cases of the virus so far, of which 35 have tested positive. Rajasthan has also stepped up surveillance as two deceased girls' tested positive for Chandipura.

Advertisement