Centre directs all states to attach animal passage plan for road projects passing through forests

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav directed all the States to submit their infrastructure proposals for the wildlife clearance to the Union Environment Ministry. Each state will now have to attach a concise one-page summary of the animal passage plan.

This directive came from Yadav during the wildlife panel meeting held in January this year.

A member of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) Dr. H. S. Singh pointed out that none of the road-related proposals placed before the committee were accompanied by animal passage plans, despite the fact that several of these proposals traverse or are located in wildlife habitats, corridors, or eco-sensitive zones.

Taking note of the submission, Yadav who is also the chairman of the SC-NBWL observed that provision of animal passage structures is a critical mitigation measure for linear infrastructure projects in wildlife landscapes.

“Henceforth, every road and linear infrastructure proposal shall be accompanied by a concise one-page summary of the animal passage plan, clearly indicating the type, location, and number of proposed animal crossing structures, along with their justification,” the minister said.

The decision was taken during the discussion of Chhattisgarh’s proposal that sought the diversion of forest land of Indravati Tiger Reserve for the construction of road and a high level bridge.

The proposal stated that it will also construct animal passages for the uninterrupted movement of animals across the road and bridge section.

In 2018, the Ministry had written to all the states that they were forwarding the wildlife clearance proposals without the animal passage plan. However, despite a clear order, the states continued to violate the order.