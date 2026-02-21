DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Centre directs all states to attach animal passage plan for road projects passing through forests

Centre directs all states to attach animal passage plan for road projects passing through forests

Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav observed that provision of animal passage structures is a critical mitigation measure for linear infrastructure projects in wildlife landscapes

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Photo: X/@byadavbjp
Advertisement

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav directed all the States to submit their infrastructure proposals for the wildlife clearance to the Union Environment Ministry. Each state will now have to attach a concise one-page summary of the animal passage plan.

Advertisement

This directive came from Yadav during the wildlife panel meeting held in January this year.

Advertisement

A member of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) Dr. H. S. Singh pointed out that none of the road-related proposals placed before the committee were accompanied by animal passage plans, despite the fact that several of these proposals traverse or are located in wildlife habitats, corridors, or eco-sensitive zones.

Advertisement

Taking note of the submission, Yadav who is also the chairman of the SC-NBWL observed that provision of animal passage structures is a critical mitigation measure for linear infrastructure projects in wildlife landscapes.

“Henceforth, every road and linear infrastructure proposal shall be accompanied by a concise one-page summary of the animal passage plan, clearly indicating the type, location, and number of proposed animal crossing structures, along with their justification,” the minister said.

Advertisement

The decision was taken during the discussion of Chhattisgarh’s proposal that sought the diversion of forest land of Indravati Tiger Reserve for the construction of road and a high level bridge.

The proposal stated that it will also construct animal passages for the uninterrupted movement of animals across the road and bridge section.

In 2018, the Ministry had written to all the states that they were forwarding the wildlife clearance proposals without the animal passage plan. However, despite a clear order, the states continued to violate the order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts