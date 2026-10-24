Centre directs states, UTs to enforce ban on reuse of single-use medical devices

The Centre has directed states and Union Territories to strictly enforce the ban on the reuse of single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in public and private healthcare facilities, citing the risk of infections and concerns over patients being charged the full cost of equipment that has already been used.

The directive seeks to ensure compliance with existing restrictions on the reuse of devices designed for one-time use, amid concerns that such practices could compromise patient safety and expose them to healthcare-associated infections.

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The Centre has called for enforcement across both government and private hospitals, putting the responsibility on state and Union Territory administrations to ensure that healthcare facilities adhere to the prescribed norms.

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The issue has also raised concerns over patients being billed the full price of disposable medical equipment despite its reuse, potentially resulting in them paying for items that should not be used again.

“Single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items are intended to be used on one patient for one procedure or a single occasion, as applicable. Their reuse, particularly without appropriate regulatory authorisation and validated reprocessing, can pose risks of contamination, infection and device failure,” the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a statement.

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The directive underscores the need for healthcare facilities to follow patient-safety protocols and maintain accountability in the use and billing of medical consumables.

Strict implementation would require regular monitoring of healthcare facilities and action against violations in accordance with applicable rules.

The directive covers public and private institutions, reflecting concerns that the risks associated with the reuse of single-use devices across the healthcare system.