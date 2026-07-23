Centre expands airport network, skips 2030 passenger and cargo targets sought by Parliament

The Centre on Thursday said it has operationalised 679 routes, connecting 95 previously unserved and underserved airports, under the UDAN scheme and rolled out a new hub-and-spoke model as part of its Vision 2047 strategy to position India as a global aviation hub. However, it stopped short of specifying passenger and cargo handling targets for 2030 sought by Parliament.

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Replying to a starred question by Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the Ministry has formulated an International Aviation Hub Strategy under which hub-and-spoke operations were launched on June 25 with Delhi as the hub and Varanasi as the spoke to strengthen international connectivity in a phased manner.

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The minister said second airports at Noida and Navi Mumbai had also been operationalised to cater to rising traffic in the National Capital Region and Mumbai Metropolitan Region. On regional connectivity, the government said the UDAN scheme had operationalised 679 routes linking 95 airports, including 17 heliports and two water aerodromes, across 34 states and UTs. The scheme, it said, has significantly improved connectivity to remote, hilly, island and aspirational districts.

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The government also disclosed that a proposal for the leasing of 11 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports has been taken up under the National Monetisation Pipeline with "in-principle" approval. To attract private investment, the Centre said it continues to permit 100 per cent foreign direct investment in both greenfield and brownfield airport projects. Greenfield airports under the PPP model have received in-principle approval at Kannur, Durgapur, Mopa, Navi Mumbai, Bhogapuram and Noida (Jewar).

However, despite being asked about passenger and cargo handling targets by 2030, the government did not provide any numerical projections. Instead, it said airport expansion and modernisation were continuous processes undertaken by airport operators based on traffic demand, land availability, commercial viability and airline requirements.

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On the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector, the Centre highlighted a series of policy reforms, including abolition of royalties at AAI airports, extension of land lease periods, reduction of GST on MRO services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, lower import taxes on aircraft parts and customs duty exemptions to encourage domestic aircraft maintenance.

The minister also pointed to Safran's aircraft engine MRO facility at Hyderabad, established with an initial investment of Rs 1,300 crore, describing it as one of the world's largest aircraft engine maintenance facilities.

On helicopter connectivity, the government said five heliports had been operationalised under UDAN 5.1, Champawat, Munsyari and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and Reckong Peo and Shimla (Sanjoli) in Himachal Pradesh, to improve connectivity to remote and difficult terrains. While outlining its aviation infrastructure roadmap, the government did not indicate timelines for further airport privatisation or provide measurable 2030 capacity targets sought in the question.