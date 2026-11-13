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Home / India / Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation as unlawful association by 5 years

Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation as unlawful association by 5 years

The notification alleges that Naik has been spreading enmity among communities through objectionable and subversive statements and speeches

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Controversial preacher Zakir Naik. File Photo
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The Centre has extended the ban on controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association for another five years.

This is the third extension of the ban, which was first imposed in 2016 for five years and subsequently extended in 2021.

A notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry states that the ban has been extended for another five years from November 13.

The government said the IRF and its members, particularly the founder and president, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups, thereby posing a threat to the integrity and security of the country.

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The notification alleged that Naik has been spreading enmity among communities through objectionable and subversive statements and speeches. It further accused him of allegedly promoting hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

It also stated that Naik had made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, internet, print and social media.

The Centre said that unless the IRF's alleged unlawful activities were curbed immediately, the organisation could use the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and reorganise its activists who were still absconding.

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The notification further warned that the organisation may disrupt the country's secular fabric by creating communal disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments, escalating secessionism through support for militancy, and undertaking activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

These reasons, the notification said, warranted extending the ban on the IRF as an unlawful association for another five years with immediate effect.

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