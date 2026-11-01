Centre extends cotton import duty exemption till December 31

The Centre has extended the import duty exemption on cotton until December 31 to improve raw material availability and ease input cost pressures for the domestic textile and apparel industry.

The extension was notified by the Department of Revenue, through a notification dated October 30, the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement on Saturday. The existing exemption, announced in May for five months, was scheduled to expire on October 31.

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The move aims to augment cotton supplies in the domestic market, address specialised cotton requirements and support value addition across the textile and apparel value chain. The extension is expected to provide greater flexibility to textile and apparel manufacturers in meeting their raw material requirements, ease input cost pressures and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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It is also expected to facilitate uninterrupted raw material availability, improve operational flexibility and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian textiles in domestic and international markets. With the poor Southwest monsoon impacting the cotton crop, daily arrivals of cotton remain low, even as the new cotton marketing season began on October 1.

With the latest notification, the exemption will remain in force until December 31.